Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Watercolor

August 13, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In August, mix media by painting a watercolor landscape background then layering a transparent print of Édouard‑Denis Baldus’ Pont du Gard (ca. 1860) over the composition.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free