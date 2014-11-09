Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Wire

Unknown, Untitled (Ants), n.d. Gelatin silver print. SBMA, Museum purchase.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free

Wire

November 9

Design and build your own bug using exhibition images, wire, hardware, and beads, inspired by the interesting insects in Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures.