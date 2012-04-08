Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Studio Sundays on the Front Steps

April 8, 2012 from 1:30 p.m.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum's permanent collection or special exhibitions.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk Admin
  • Starts: April 8, 2012 1:30 p.m.
  • Price: free
  • Location: Front steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
 
 
 