Studio Sundays on the Front Steps
April 8, 2012 from 1:30 p.m.
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum's permanent collection or special exhibitions.
Event Details
- Starts: April 8, 2012 1:30 p.m.
- Price: free
- Location: Front steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art