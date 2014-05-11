Calendar » Studio Sundays on the Front Steps

May 11, 2014 from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free