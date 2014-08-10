Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Air-Dry Clay
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.
Front Steps of the Museum
Free
August 10
Air-Dry Clay
Build and paint a tower of wood and clay blocks inspired by Brian Bress’ video portrait The Architect, featured in Left Coast: Recent Acquisitions of Contemporary Art.
- Starts: August 10, 2014 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbmuseart.org/programs/events.web