Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Air-Dry Clay

August 10, 2014 from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free

Air-Dry Clay

Build and paint a tower of wood and clay blocks inspired by Brian Bress’ video portrait The Architect, featured in Left Coast: Recent Acquisitions of Contemporary Art.