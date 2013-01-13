Calendar » Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Foam: Martin Kersels’ “Charm” Series

January 13, 2013 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. Front Steps of the Museum Create a personalized charm mobile out of colored foam “found shapes” inspired by Martin Kersels’ “Charm” series on view in SBMA’s Park Entrance.