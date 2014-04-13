Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Metallic Tempera
Studio Sundays on the Front Steps
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.
Front Steps of the Museum
Free
April 13
Metallic Tempera
Reimagine marshes and ponds through a bird’s eye perspective by creating metallic tempera and pastel on paper compositions after abstract nature views featured in Heavenly Bodies.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: April 13, 2014 1:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net