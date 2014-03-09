Calendar » Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Modeling Compound

March 9, 2014 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Studio Sundays on the Front Steps

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free



March 9

Modeling Compound

Assemble a sculpture from modeling compound, wire, and mirrored paper after Alice Aycock’s fantastical designs.