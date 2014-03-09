Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Modeling Compound
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.
Front Steps of the Museum
Free
March 9
Assemble a sculpture from modeling compound, wire, and mirrored paper after Alice Aycock’s fantastical designs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: March 9, 2014 1:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net