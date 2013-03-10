Calendar » Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Pastel and Paper: Danny Lyon’s Photographs

March 10, 2013 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. Pastel and Paper: Danny Lyon’s Photographs Construct a photomontage using images of Lyon’s portraits and cityscapes and colorize it with chalk pastel.