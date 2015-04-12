Calendar » Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Scratchboard

April 12, 2015 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free

April 12

Scratchboard

Draw in reverse by using a scratchboard tool to reveal the light colored lines of your landscape beneath the dark top layer of the board.

Image: Guercino (Copyist), Landscape with Figures and Trees, n.d. Pen and wash. Lent by the Joseph B. and Ann S. Koepfli Trust.