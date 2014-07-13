Studio Sundays on the Front Steps: Transparencies
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.
Front Steps of the Museum
Free
July 13
Transparencies
Reimagine a setting for Elad Lassry’s Wolf (Blue) by making ink drawings of what you think is inside the box the wolf is standing on. Assemble the drawings and a transparency of the wolf into a shadow box.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: July 13, 2014 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbmuseart.org/programs/events.web