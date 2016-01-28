Studio Tour: Silverander Communications
January 28, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Join AIGA SB for our first event of 2016, a visit to Silverander Communications, the Santa Barbara-based creative services firm that—for more than 30 years—has solved complex problems for marketers by "going beyond design."
Cost: AIGA Members and students $8. Non-members $15. Admission price includes food and drink.
Parking: Street parking will be your best bet on Cota or nearby.
- Website: http://santabarbara.aiga.org/event/studio-tour-silverander-communications/
