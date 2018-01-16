Calendar » Study Circle: European Renaissance: The Rebirth of Classical Ideals

January 16, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The Institute of World Culture is offering a study circle on Tuesday evenings. from 7:30-9:00 pm, beginning January 16th and continuing through May, 2018. The topic will be the European Renaissance: The Rebirth of Classical Ideals.

The focus will be the European Renaissance of the 15th and 16th centuries. Diverse topics in philosophy, religion, literature, art, architecture, music, politics, social change, and human potential will be studied to see how cultures of the past, particularly but not exclusively those of classical Greece and Rome, were revived, assimilated and used to shape new cultural ideals. How did historical developments in trade, travel, and social values create conditions for a renaissance? What process of assimilation turns a revival into a great transitional movement? How does a renaissance spread far beyone its origins? Particular attention will be given to the "Renaissance" men and women who forged a new identity for human beings and creatively demonstrated practical ways of expressing new ideals. For more information and a schedule of weekly topics, along with readings to help prepare for the discussion, will be posted on the Institute's website: http://www.worldculture.org

All are welcome to participate. Free of charge.