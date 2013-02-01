Calendar » STUDY DAY: Getty Trip: Medieval Manuscripts and Artists’ Books

February 1, 2013 from 9:30am

This day-long trip to Los Angeles includes two tours at the Getty Museum and Research Institute focusing on its impressive collection of rare books and manuscripts. For the first session, Marcia Reed, Chief Curator of Special Collections, will discuss selected artists’ books. Special attention will be paid to the inventive book formats created by artists who often work in other media.