Stuff the Bus Holiday Drive

December 2, 2015 from 12:00am - 11:59pm

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) will collect hundreds of new, unwrapped toys for low-income children living in PSHH’S affordable housing properties from Goleta to Carpinteria for its 7th Annual Stuff the Bus holiday gift drive. In addition to toys, PSHH is requesting the donation of gift cards for clothing, shoes and books at drop-off receptacle boxes at designated locations.

Santa and Ms. Claus will be riding on a decorated MTD bus at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, during the Stuff the Bus Parade, stopping to pick up the toy receptacle boxes at banks and retail locations along State Street. The parade starts at Community West Bank located on State and Micheltorena streets, and ends at 322 Ladera Street, where the gifts will be wrapped by volunteers.

Date: Now through Dec. 16

Location: Drop-off locations include Ablitt’s Cleaners, Ayers Repairs, Automobile Club of Southern California, Community West Bank, Pacific Western Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Hotel Santa Barbara, RRM Design, Marshalls, MTD, U.S. Bank, Union Bank Wealth Management, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing offices and Community West Bank.

A full list of drop-off receptacle box locations is available online at www.pshhc.org.

For more information, call 699-7220. To donate by smartphone, text “BUS” to 51400.