Calendar » Suemae Willhite Pop-Up Shop and Calligraphy Demonstration

December 6, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Calligrapher Suemae Willhite demonstrates the art of brush painting, also called Japanese Sumi-e painting. Her greeting cards and porcelains reflect her wide range of subjects and compositions and include Chinese impressionism and abstract images. Come experience her unique style—a fusion of East meets West.

Museum Shop