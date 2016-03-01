Calendar » Sue’s FREE Workout Club

March 1, 2016 from 4:30pm - 5:30pm

New FREE Workout Club at Ice in Paradise upstairs on the mezzanine during the kids' skating lessons. Drop your kids off at their lessons and get your own workout in at the same time! Open to the entire community.

Date: Every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted)

What is offered: A free beachbody workout using only your body weight!

What to bring: Towel and a matt, water bottle, great attitude