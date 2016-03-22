Sue’s FREE Workout Club
March 22, 2016 from 4:30pm - 5:30pm
New FREE Workout Club at Ice in Paradise upstairs on the mezzanine during the kids' skating lessons. Drop your kids off at their lessons and get your own workout in at the same time! Open to the entire community.
Date: Every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted)
What is offered: A free beachbody workout using only your body weight
What to bring: Towel and a matt, water bottle, great attitude
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 22, 2016 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Price: free
- Location: Ice in Paradise (upstairs), 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta, CA, 93117
- Website: http://www.mcdonaldfitness.com