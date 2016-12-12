Suissly’s Share the Warmth Winter Drive
All donated items will be given to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (www.sbrm.org) on Friday, Dec. 23, to help those needing assistance.
When: Now through December 22nd
Drop-off locations:
1. The Suissly showroom at 511 Olive St. in Santa Barbara, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
2. Wildcat, 11 W. Ortega St., 4 p.m.- midnight seven days a week
3. Couch, 9 W. Ortega St., 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday
4. The UPS Store, 3905 State St., 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.Monday-Friday or 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday
Visit Suissly.com or call 844-642-3179. Email Suissly: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Suissly
- Starts: December 12, 2016 8:00am - Thursday, December 22
- Price: Free
- Location: 4 drop-off locations see Description - Suissly requests that new or gently used blankets, coats and socks be dropped off by Thursday, Dec. 22 at one of four locations
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/Suissly/
- Sponsors: Suissly