Suissly’s Share the Warmth Winter Drive

December 12, 2016 from 8:00am - Thursday, December 22

 All donated items will be given to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (www.sbrm.org) on Friday, Dec. 23, to help those needing assistance. 

When: Now through December 22nd 

Drop-off locations: 
1.      The Suissly showroom at 511 Olive St. in Santa Barbara, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday        or 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
2.      Wildcat, 11 W. Ortega St., 4 p.m.- midnight seven days a week
3.      Couch, 9 W. Ortega St., 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday
4.      The UPS Store, 3905 State St., 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.Monday-Friday or 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday 

Visit Suissly.com or call 844-642-3179. Email Suissly: [email protected] 

 

Event Details

