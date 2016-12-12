Calendar » Suissly’s Share the Warmth Winter Drive

December 12, 2016 from 8:00am - Thursday, December 22

All donated items will be given to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (www.sbrm.org) on Friday, Dec. 23, to help those needing assistance.

When: Now through December 22nd

Drop-off locations:

1. The Suissly showroom at 511 Olive St. in Santa Barbara, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

2. Wildcat, 11 W. Ortega St., 4 p.m.- midnight seven days a week

3. Couch, 9 W. Ortega St., 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday

4. The UPS Store, 3905 State St., 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.Monday-Friday or 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday

Visit Suissly.com or call 844-642-3179. Email Suissly: [email protected]