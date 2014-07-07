Calendar » Summer Art Academy for Adults

July 7, 2014 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Monday-Friday, July 7 -11

Unlocking the Secrets of Wabi-Sabi in Art

Wabi-sabi is a beauty of things imperfect, impermanent, humble, and unconventional. Explore this inspiring aesthetic and philosophy through art and writing. This creative journey culminates in paintings, printmaking projects, photography, and mixed-media collages. Create innovative and exciting art pieces using techniques that render ideas and impressions with confidence, freedom, and fluency. Keep an illustrated artist's journal of the week, and observe how wabi-sabi emerges in your poems, observations, and memoirs.

Facilitators: Teaching Artists Joni Chancer and Gina Rester-Zodrow

Location: Crane Country Day School (SBMA Partner School)

$285 SBMA Members/$295 Non-Members

To register, visit www.sbma.net/adultclasses.