Summer Art Camp

June 11, 2018 from 9 am - 3 pm

SBMA Art Camps and After-School Classes offer students the opportunity to explore a variety of art fundamentals such as drawing, painting, sculpting, color, and composition while directly connecting to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s current exhibitions. As students create art, they build confidence, become actively familiar with the Museum, and learn visual thinking strategies which enhance communication, visual literacy skills, and critical thinking across all curriculum areas.

At SBMA Art Camps children spend their day immersed in hands-on art making, cultural history, and creative problem-solving. All camps include a visit to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to learn about and be inspired by original works of art. The Museum's exceptional team of Teaching Artists include painters, sculptors, a children's book illustrator and a ceramicist who are all experienced art educators.

SBMA Art Camps, After-School Classes & Holiday Workshops take place at the Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, the Museum's off-site facility dedicated to hands-on art education for children.