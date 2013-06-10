Calendar » Summer Art Venture Camps

June 10, 2013 from 9:00am

June 10 – August 16 Ages 5 - 14 At ArtVenture Camps children spend their day immersed in hands-on art making, cultural history, and creative problem solving. All camps include a visit to SBMA to learn about and be inspired by original works of art. The Museum's Teaching Artists are all experienced art educators specializing in painting, sculpture, children's book illustratation,ceramics, graphic design, and art history. Contact Rachael Krieps at 884-6414 or [email protected]