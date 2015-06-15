Calendar » Summer ArtVenture Camps

June 15, 2015 from 9 am - 3 pm

Monday – Friday, June 15 - August 21, 9 am – 3 pm

At ArtVenture Camps children spend their day immersed in hands-on art making, cultural history, and creative problem solving. All camps include a visit to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to learn about and be inspired by original works of art:

Garden Party: Digging into Sustainability

Ages 5 – 12, June 15 – 19 or July 27 – 31

Animals in the House: Creatures of SBMA

Ages 5 – 12, June 22 – 26 or August 3 – 7

A Common Thread: Fibers and Textiles

Ages 5 – 12, July 6 – 10 or August 10 – 14

The Next Dimension: 2D to 3D

Ages 5 – 12, July 13 – 17 or August 17 – 21

For more information or registration, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies