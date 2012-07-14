Calendar » Summer Dazed - MCBB Roller Derby vs BlackList

July 14, 2012 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Come support your favorite fishnet clad derby girls Saturday July 14th, 5pm @ Ben Page Youth Center and your very own Mission City Brawlin' Betties take on Blacklist. Tickets are still only $5, you can get them from Palmieri's or your favorite Bettie! This venue has limited seating and WILL sell out! Page Youth Center 4540 Hollister Avenue Santa Barbara, CA 93110 (805) 967-8778