Summer Dream: A Swimwear Runway Show

June 4, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jumpstart your weekend by joining us on Thursday, June 4th, for a glamorous fashion show and cocktail party taking place at Aperture Collective and Cabana Home in the Funk Zone in downtown Santa Barbara!

Dream Foundation is partnering up with local swimwear designer Danielle Rocha of Rocha Swim to host an event that celebrates summer and brings together the next wave of philanthropists to learn about Dream Foundation’s mission to grant the final dreams of individuals facing terminal illness. One hundred percent of the proceeds of this event will benefit Dream Foundation.

This will be a great hub for young professionals and budding entrepreneurs to get together, have a good time and discover the rewards of charity and the values of giving back.