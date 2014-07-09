Calendar » Summer Film Fest

July 9, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Live Oak UU Congregation is offering a summer film festival focusing on films concerning indigenous people and the way the modern world interacts with them. Discussion and refreshments following each film. The following is a schedule of films to be shown in July.

July 9 The Snow Walker

July 16 The Gods Must Be Crazy

July 23 Smoke Signals

July 30 Whale Rider