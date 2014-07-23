Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:31 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Summer Film Fest

July 23, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Live Oak UU Congregation is offering a summer film festival focusing on films concerning indigenous people and how the modern interacts with them. Discussion and refreshments follow each film. The following is a schedule of films to be shown in July:

July 23 Smoke Signals

July 30 Whale Rider

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
  • Starts: July 23, 2014 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
  • Website: http://www.liveoakgoleta.org
  • Sponsors: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
 
 
 