Summer Film Festival
July 16, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Live Oak UU Congregation is offering a summer film festival focusing on indigenous people and the way the modern world interacts with them. Discussion and refreshments follow each film. The following is a schedule for films to be shown in July:
July 16 The Gods Must Be Crazy
July 23 Smoke Signals
July 30 Whale Rider
