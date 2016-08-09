Summer Food Pairing
Join us Tuesday August 9th at 6:30pm to Celebrate a Summer themed beer and food pairing class.
This 2+ hour long event includes all the delicious beer you can drink carefully selected with each course and is full of merry making and laughs!
Course 1: Beer Glazed Seared Scallops / Cave Age Lager
Course 2: Watermelon Salad with Feta, Basil and Pickled Red Onions / Apricot Gose
Course 3: Chipotle & Guava Baby Back Ribs with Mashed Potatoes and Cuban Corn / Hopping Grizzly DIPA
Course 4: Apple Pie with McConnells Ice Cream Caramel Stout Sauce / Abel Coffee Brown
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: https://nightout.com/events/summer-food-pairing-santa-barbara-summer-events/tickets#
- Starts: August 9, 2016 6:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $55
- Location: 28 Anacapa St #E
- Website: https://brassbearbrewing.squarespace.com/config/
