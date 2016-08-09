Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Summer Food Pairing

August 9, 2016 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Join us Tuesday August 9th at 6:30pm to Celebrate a Summer themed beer and food pairing class. 

This 2+ hour long event includes all the delicious beer you can drink carefully selected with each course and is full of merry making and laughs!

Course 1:  Beer Glazed Seared Scallops / Cave Age Lager

Course 2: Watermelon Salad with Feta, Basil and Pickled Red Onions / Apricot Gose

Course 3: Chipotle & Guava Baby Back Ribs with Mashed Potatoes and Cuban Corn / Hopping Grizzly DIPA

Course 4: Apple Pie with McConnells Ice Cream Caramel Stout Sauce / Abel Coffee Brown

 

Event Details

  • Starts: August 9, 2016 6:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $55
  • Location: 28 Anacapa St #E
  • Website: https://brassbearbrewing.squarespace.com/config/
