Summer Food Pairing

August 9, 2016 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Join us Tuesday August 9th at 6:30pm to Celebrate a Summer themed beer and food pairing class.

This 2+ hour long event includes all the delicious beer you can drink carefully selected with each course and is full of merry making and laughs!

Course 1: Beer Glazed Seared Scallops / Cave Age Lager

Course 2: Watermelon Salad with Feta, Basil and Pickled Red Onions / Apricot Gose

Course 3: Chipotle & Guava Baby Back Ribs with Mashed Potatoes and Cuban Corn / Hopping Grizzly DIPA

Course 4: Apple Pie with McConnells Ice Cream Caramel Stout Sauce / Abel Coffee Brown