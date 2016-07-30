Calendar » Summer Fun Extravaganza

July 30, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Bring the entire family to the Page Youth Center for a day of live music, games and contests, face painting, jump houses and more. Come meet local firemen and enjoy great food with the kids!

Date: Saturday, July 30th

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Cost: FREE

For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit pageyouthcenter.org. All proceeds benefit Page Youth Center’s Youth Programs.