Summer Fun Extravaganza

July 30, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Bring the entire family to the Page Youth Center for a day of live music, games and contests, face painting, jump houses and more.  Come meet local firemen and enjoy great food with the kids!

Date: Saturday, July 30th

Time:  10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Cost: FREE

For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit pageyouthcenter.org. All proceeds benefit Page Youth Center’s Youth Programs.

 

