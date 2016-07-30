Summer Fun Extravaganza
Bring the entire family to the Page Youth Center for a day of live music, games and contests, face painting, jump houses and more. Come meet local firemen and enjoy great food with the kids!
Date: Saturday, July 30th
Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Cost: FREE
For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit pageyouthcenter.org. All proceeds benefit Page Youth Center’s Youth Programs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 30, 2016 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- Website: http://pageyouthcenter.org