Summer Kick-Off @ the Public Market

June 13, 2015 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

To kick off the summer season and celebrate all things local, the Santa Barbara Public Market will host a Summer Kick-Off on Saturday June 13th from 10:00am – 6:00pm. The Santa Barbara community is invited to eat, drink, and shop local this summer at the Public Market! The Summer Kick-Off will feature cooking demos in The Kitchen with Flagstone Pantry, a Summer Tasting Passport experience featuring seasonal food samplings from all market merchants, a Local Expo in The Kitchen featuring demos and samplings from local Santa Barbara vendors in the community, as well as free pop-up yoga class!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, June 13th, 10am – 6pm

10:00am – 11:00 am – Pop-Up Yoga Class with Core Power Yoga

11:30am –Summer Salads Cooking Demo with Flagstone Pantry; demo is $15 and includes complimentary food samples.

2:00pm – 4:00pm – Summer Tasting Passport; sample healthy food tastings from participating Merchants! Get stamps and turn in your completed passport for a chance to win prizes.

2:00pm – 4:00pm – Local Expo in The Kitchen with Kate Farms, Organic Body Essentials, Flow Water, Santa Barbara Beekeepers and Fairview Gardens

2:00pm – 5:00pm – Live Music; One Two Tree

The Santa Barbara Public Market’s Summer Kick-Off event is a FREE event and open to the public.