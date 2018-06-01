Calendar » Summer Nights at the Kimpton Canary Hotel

June 1, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Summer is back and the Kimpton Canary Hotel is kicking off the season with a Summer Night event series. For a limited time, guests can soak up the Santa Barbara sun overlooking the American Riviera and dance the night away to live music from legendary DJ aRod (more artists to come)! For $20 General Admission goers can enjoy freshly-squeezed, shaken and stirred cocktails at the bar, or upgrade to VIP status with up to eight guests for exclusive access to a table in the VIP lounge area and a complimentary bottle of champagne or vodka for $500. The first event is June 1 followed by three events on July 7, Aug. 11 and Sept. 14. Reserve your tickets HERE, and we'll see you up there!