Calendar » Summer Nocturne: Works on Paper from the 1970s

June 10, 2018 from 11 am - 5

Inspired by several large drawings in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s permanent collection, this exhibition demonstrates a variety of experimental practices during the 1970's and represents images and issues relevant to contemporary art and culture. Included are works by ten artists: Robert Beauchamp, Huguette Caland, Richard Dunlap, Dane Goodman, Luchita Hurtado, Tom Marioni, Marie Schoeff, Michelle Stuart, Joan Tanner, and John M. White.

Image: Richard Dunlap, "Summer Nocturne," 1977. Tar paper with lacquer and silver leaf. SBMA, Gift of Friends of the Artist.