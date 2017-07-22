Calendar » Summer Romero Trunk Show

July 22, 2017 from 1 pm - 4 pm

Join the Museum Store for a special trunk show event with Mexican-American fashion and textile artist Summer Romero. Summer works with various indigenous communities using natural, organic, and recycled materials, exploring Mexican textile traditional art and evolving it through contemporary applications. While at the Museum Store, enter a raffle contest to win a one-of-a-kind, fair trade, hand-embroidered fedora that is sold exclusively at the Museum Store!