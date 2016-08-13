Summer Second Saturdays: Yoga in the Galleries
August 13, 2016 from 10:00am - 11:00am
Wear comfortable clothes, bring a mat, and get ready to explore movement and meditation with instructors from Yoga Soup leading August's session.
Limited to 15 people
To reserve a spot, contact Kelly Almeida at 884.6457 or [email protected]
- Starts: August 13, 2016 10:00am - 11:00am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/yogagalleries2