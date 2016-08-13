Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:58 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Summer Second Saturdays: Yoga in the Galleries

August 13, 2016 from 10:00am - 11:00am

Wear comfortable clothes, bring a mat, and get ready to explore movement and meditation with instructors from Yoga Soup leading August's session.

Limited to 15 people

To reserve a spot, contact Kelly Almeida at 884.6457 or [email protected]

 

