Calendar » Summer Sips

July 23, 2017 from 2 pm - 5 pm

Join us for an afternoon you’ll remember and views you won’t soon forget. Sip on refreshing summer cocktails while enjoying Chef stations by Angel Oak’s famed culinary team, live music and local wine tastings.

Accompanying the event is an ambiance of pure scenic beauty. Festivities will take place on Angel Oak’s expansive outdoor patio overlooking captivating ocean views.

$75 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Full wines by the glass are available for purchase as well. Space is limited.

http://angeloaksb.com/2017/06/save-date-summer-sips/