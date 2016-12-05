Calendar » Summer & Smoke

December 5, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series continues at The Granada Theatre on Monday, December 5 at 7:00pm with the screening of Summer & Smoke.

Uptight single woman Alma Winemiller carries a torch for the boy next door, who has grown up into dashing doctor John Buchanan Jr. An unabashed hedonist, John falls for the sensual Rosa Zacharias and enjoys carefree nights out on the town, an approach to life that starkly contrasts with Alma's reserved manner. While Alma attempts to come out of her shell, John also reconsiders his impulsive ways, leading to the possibility of romance.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series is designed to highlight films that are important beyond their cinematic tradition for their showcasing of great cinematic scores. Guest curator Jon Burlingame will host a talk with audience Q&A before the film.

General Admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Visit http://ow.ly/ox8g306oJwB to purchase tickets, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.