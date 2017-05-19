Calendar » Summer Solstice Fundraiser to Feature Afro-Jazz Band

May 19, 2017 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Panzumo Afro-Jazz band, lead by percussionist Budhi Harlow, will perform at 6:30 p.m. May 19 on the Impact Hub patio, 1117 State St., as a fundraiser for the Summer Solstice Celebration, June 23 to 25.

Admission is a $20 donation, includes one drink, light appetizers and a night of live entertainment. For a $45 donation, attendees get into the Sunset Soiree and allows Solstice supporters play and create in the parade workshop in May and June.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://solsticesunsetsoiree2017.eventbrite.com/ Doors open at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support underwriting the Summer Solstice workshop where the annual parade comes to life. The workshop is at 631 Garden St. and is open to the public 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays from May 11 to June 23.

Panzumo Afro-Jazz evolved out of the collaboration of Budhi Harlow and Gustavo Rendon. More than nine years ago, Harlow met Rendon and Joseph Lopez in the African Drum and Dance Music for band musicians, that Harlow was teaching at Santa Barbara High School.

"We composed music for the marching band to play in the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade, built on rhythms for African Djembe Dance and Indian Bollywood Dance Music," Harlow said. "Over the years we have incorporated more jazz standards and elements, especially with the emergence of Sergio Rodriguez, our young, superstar trumpeter."

The musical group incorporates powerful rhythms with dynamic changes, bringing a refreshing emotional intensity and physical energy to the Afro-Jazz experience, Harlow said. "Panzumo Afro-Jazz was born out of our Panzumo Solstice Drum and Dance Ensemble, nine years later we are still inspiring the Santa Barbara community with great music," the group leader said.

Solstice supporters who can't attend May 19 can still help make the parade and festival possible by becoming a sponsor or making a donation or planned gift to the Summer Solstice Celebration at P.O. Box 21141, Santa Barbara, CA 93121 or online at http://www.solsticeparade.com/. For more information, contact Robin Elander, executive director at [email protected] or (805) 965-3396.