Calendar » Summer Solstice Fundraiser with Celebrity Waiters at Pascucci’s

May 10, 2017 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm

The first Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration fund-raiser of 2017 is planned for 5:30 to 10 p.m. May 10 at Pascucci's Italian Restaurant, 729 State St., featuring celebrity waiters.

With its theme "Celebrating Unity," the 43rd annual Summer Solstice festival is from June 23 to 25 at Alameda Park, Santa Barbara. The Saturday parade starts at noon June 24 at the intersection of State and Cota streets.

Proceeds from Solstice fundraisers support the parade and workshops, said Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander. "Just show up May 10 at Pascucci's and be waited on by celebrities," she said.