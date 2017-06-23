Summer Solstice | M8RX Nightclub + Lounge
Kick off the summer season with M8RX Nightclub + Lounge!
Join us Summer Solstice weekend for live entertainment, bar bites, cold cocktails & brews
FRI | June 23
Lounge 5pm – 12am Club 9pm – 1:30am
SAT | June 24
Lounge 5pm – 12am Club 8pm – 1:30am
Summer Solstice Weekend lineup:::
FRIDAY | 6.23 - The Academy takes the main stage
SATURDAY | 6.24 - M*A*S*H on the main stage
DJDS on the third floor stage
Celebrate longer days with longer happy hours at MLounge:
5 PM to Midnight!
Drink & Food Specials:
3 for $5 tacos
$10 Corona and Tequila Shot
VIP Bottle Service inquiries contact us at 805.957.4111
www.m8rxsb.com
https://www.instagram.com/m8rxsb/
