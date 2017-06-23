Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Summer Solstice | M8RX Nightclub + Lounge

June 23, 2017 from 5:00pm - 1:30am

Kick off the summer season with M8RX Nightclub + Lounge!
Join us Summer Solstice weekend for live entertainment, bar bites, cold cocktails & brews 

FRI | June 23 
Lounge 5pm – 12am Club 9pm – 1:30am

SAT | June 24
Lounge 5pm – 12am Club 8pm – 1:30am



Summer Solstice Weekend lineup:::

FRIDAY | 6.23 - The Academy takes the main stage
SATURDAY | 6.24 - M*A*S*H on the main stage
DJDS on the third floor stage

Celebrate longer days with longer happy hours at MLounge:
5 PM to Midnight!

Drink & Food Specials:
3 for $5 tacos
$10 Corona and Tequila Shot

VIP Bottle Service inquiries contact us at 805.957.4111 
www.m8rxsb.com
https://www.instagram.com/m8rxsb/

 

