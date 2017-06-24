Calendar » Summer Solstice | M8RX Nightclub + Lounge

June 24, 2017 from 5:00pm - 1:30am

Kick off the summer season with M8RX Nightclub + Lounge!

Join us Summer Solstice weekend for live entertainment, bar bites, cold cocktails & brews



FRI | June 23

Lounge 5pm – 12am Club 9pm – 1:30am



SAT | June 24

Lounge 5pm – 12am Club 8pm – 1:30am







Summer Solstice Weekend lineup:::



FRIDAY | 6.23 - The Academy takes the main stage

SATURDAY | 6.24 - M*A*S*H on the main stage

DJDS on the third floor stage



Celebrate longer days with longer happy hours at MLounge:

5 PM to Midnight!



Drink & Food Specials:

3 for $5 tacos

$10 Corona and Tequila Shot



VIP Bottle Service inquiries contact us at 805.957.4111

www.m8rxsb.com

https://www.instagram.com/m8rxsb/