Calendar » Summer Teen Master Class for Students Ages 12 - 15 with Ted Nash

July 9, 2018 from 9 am - 3 pm

Monday - Wednesday, 9 am - 3 pm

Thursday, 1 pm - 7 pm

Students spend an intensive week investigating ways in which visual art, music, and performance can and do intersect. Taking a page from Tom Marioni, whose work is part of the exhibition "Summer Nocturne," students create their own version of "Soundactions." How can an action create a percussive rhythm as well as marks on a page? What does sound look like when drawn in space?

Ted Nash, a Grammy Award recipient, jazz composer, performer, conductor, and educator from NYC is the guest artist. Students have the opportunity to respond to music created by Ted in the classroom, to compose experimental music with him, and to discuss with him his own connections drawn between music and visual arts. In 2010, Nash released Portrait in Seven Shades, which consists of seven movements, each inspired by a master of modern art who worked in the century around the apex of jazz: Chagall, Dali, Matisse, Monet, Picasso, Pollock, and Van Gogh.

The Teen Master Class includes visual arts and sound performance on Thursday evening, July 12, outside the Museum Store on State Street.

Registration Fee: $200 SBMA Members/$240 Non-Members