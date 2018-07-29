Calendar » Summer Wedding and Special Events Showcase

July 29, 2018 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

The Summer Wedding and Special Events Showcase presented by Blissful Boutiques will take place at Paseo Nuevo on Sunday, July 29 from 11am to 4pm featuring a selection of unique vendors available to help make your special occasion even more memorable. Visit with caterers, venue representatives, event planners, vacation planners, dance instructors, invitation specialists, photographers and gift registry specialists. Open to the public. FREE.

Presented by Blissful Boutiques, 30+ local and regional businesses will be available, like Sephora, Marriott Courtyard Goleta, Lilac Patisserie, Get Away Dream Vacation, Paper & Cloth Wedding & Event Design, Petite and Posh, LA Blue Photography, Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma.

Santa Barbara is a premiere destination for weddings and special events! When planning your next special occasion, having multiple vendors in one location will help you create your most memorable event. This free one-stop showcase will encourage ideas, spark imagination and inspire creation.

Vendors are still being accepted. Contact:

Lisa Green

Blissful Boutiques

805-451-7147

[email protected]

lmgvendorevents.com/summer-wedding-and-special-events-showcase

Sunday, July 29, 2018 from 11am to 4pm.

701 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

At Paseo Nuevo (in the former Macy’s building), enter on State Street.

The first 75 minutes of parking is free in the Paseo Nuevo Parking Garage.