Calendar » Summer Winds Music Program

July 9, 2012 from 10:00am - 12:30pm

Open to Santa Barbara School District music students grades 6-12. Tutoring sessions & ensemble rehearsal. Summertime concert & the Fiesta Parade. Charles Ortega, SBHS Band Director. Many tutors available to assist your student. H.S. students receive community service hours for tutoring. Ensembles for advanced players (by audition): Brass Quintet/Choir, Saxophone quartet, Flute and Clarinet choirs,And DRUMLINE!!! Rehearsals are every Mon. and Wed. Contact: [email protected]