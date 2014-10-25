Calendar » Summit for Danny Community Climb

October 25, 2014 from 7:00am - 2:00pm

The 14th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb

Saturday, October 25, 2014 at Elings Park

Join us Saturday, October 25th at Elings Park for CADA’s 14th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb! Every year, hundreds of hikers unite to raise scholarships funds for substance abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center. Last year’s event raised over $120,000 for the treatment programs, serving over 300 area teens.



Families and friends enjoy great company and the choice of 3 different hiking trails. Live entertainment, a BBQ and awards presentation will follow. This is your opportunity to support our area youth rise above drug abuse!