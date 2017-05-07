Calendar » Sunday Polo at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

May 7, 2017 from 2:30pm - 5:30pm

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club will officially open the 2017 polo season on May 7th, 2017 at Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium. The community is invited to the Club every Sunday for another exhilarating summer of competition and special events, at one of the most prestigious equestrian venues on the West Coast.

Kicking off opening weekend, join the Club for their all-new Happy Hour every Friday throughout the season from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (May 5 – September 29). Also new this season, the Club introduces the “Overtime Party,” a social after-party beginning immediately following the trophy presentation at Sunday Polo in the main clubhouse and on the field where guests can enjoy dancing and live entertainment.

Sunday Polo will take place at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA. 93013) May 7-October 8. Main match check in time is 2:30 with Admission open to the public and tickets starting at $10 with a variety of seating options including Grandstand Seating, VIP Summerland Winery Lounge seating, as well as Luxury Cabanas. Purchase tickets in advance by clicking here http://bit.ly/1IKvbCu. View the full season schedule by clicking here http://bit.ly/2oJFQOv.