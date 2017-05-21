Calendar » Sunday Polo at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

May 21, 2017 from 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club will continue the 2017 polo season on May 21st, 2017 at Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium. Join us at the Club for another exciting day of good company and great polo competition at one of the most prestigious equestrian venues on the West Coast.

Join the Club for their all-new Happy Hour every Friday throughout the season from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (May 5 – September 29). Also new this season, the Club introduces the “Overtime Party”, a social after-party beginning immediately following the trophy presentation at Sunday Polo in the main clubhouse and on the field where guests can enjoy dancing and live entertainment.

Sunday Polo will take place at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA. 93013) May 7 – October 8. Main match check in time is 2:30 pm. Admission is open to the public and tickets start at $10. Purchase tickets in advance by clicking here http://bit.ly/1IKvbCu. View the full season schedule by clicking here http://bit.ly/2oJFQOv.