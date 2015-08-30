Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:45 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Sunday Storytime at MCASB

August 30, 2015 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm


Join us every Sunday at 1:30 pm at MCASB to hear stories about art and the adventures of artists! Enjoy a range of books selected by our exhibiting artists and staff picks too. Storytime will inspire wonder and a lifelong appreciation for the literary and visual arts.
 
Suitable for families and children of all ages.
ADMISSION IS FREE!
 

 

Event Details

 
 
 