Calendar » Sunday Storytime at MCASB

August 30, 2015 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm



Join us every Sunday at 1:30 pm at MCASB to hear stories about art and the adventures of artists! Enjoy a range of books selected by our exhibiting artists and staff picks too. Storytime will inspire wonder and a lifelong appreciation for the literary and visual arts.



Suitable for families and children of all ages.

ADMISSION IS FREE!

