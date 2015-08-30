Sunday Storytime at MCASB
August 30, 2015 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm
Join us every Sunday at 1:30 pm at MCASB to hear stories about art and the adventures of artists! Enjoy a range of books selected by our exhibiting artists and staff picks too. Storytime will inspire wonder and a lifelong appreciation for the literary and visual arts.
Suitable for families and children of all ages.
ADMISSION IS FREE!
- Starts: August 30, 2015 1:30pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://mcasantabarbara.org/event/sunday-storytime-mcasb