Sundays in Service - Complimentary Acupuncture & Healing

April 7, 2019 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm
Please come enjoy an acupuncture treatment, meditate under the avocado trees,& enjoy a cup of tea in the courtyard. Recharge, refresh and connect.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: https://healingopportunities.org
  • Starts: April 7, 2019 2:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Casa Andalucia 4320 Via Presada Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1511425792327146/
  • Sponsors: https://healingopportunities.org
 
 
 