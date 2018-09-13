Calendar » Sunk Without Warning: Athenia and the Start of WWII

September 13, 2018 from 7:00pm

Lecture by Tom Sanger



Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00pm

The first British ship sunk by Germany in World War II was a passenger liner carrying 1,400 people -- mostly women and children. A German submarine torpedoed and sank the Athenia Sept. 3, 1939, just hours after England and Germany declared war. This little-known story is the subject of Thomas Sanger's talk and his book, Without Warning. The subject holds a personal connection for him because his grandmother was an Athenia survivor. Her account of the tragedy led Sanger to research the fate of other passengers and to write his historical novel about their experiences. The story of the sinking, told from the perspective of eight eye witnesses -- including the commander of the German U-boat! – received all five star ratings on Amazon and was described by one reviewer as an exciting page-turner.



Sanger, a native of Los Angeles, has had a 30-year career in journalism and public relations. He worked as a reporter for the Associated Press and radio station KABC in his home town, as well as researched and wrote documentary scripts for the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in Sydney, Australia. He also enjoyed a lengthy career in corporate communications in Southern California and currently lives in San Diego with his wife, Kay.